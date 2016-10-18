Drunk History
Game Changers (Explicit)
Season 5 E 3 • 02/06/2018
Hip hop is born in 1970s New York City, Berry Gordy founds the massively influential Motown Records, and Nichelle Nichols brings the civil rights movement to space.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4Drunk HistoryThe Roosevelts
Teddy Roosevelt saves football, FDR has drunken sleepovers with Winston Churchill, and Eleanor Roosevelt goes on tour with a legendary Soviet sniper.
10/18/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5Drunk HistoryScoundrels
Charles Ponzi gets a scheme named after him, Sadie the Goat head butts strangers and takes their money, and Lord Gordon Gordon swindles a robber baron.
10/25/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6Drunk HistorySiblings
The Wright brothers get a helping hand from their lesser-known sister, a wealthy bully learns not to cross the Kopp women, and the Fox girls claim to talk to ghosts.
11/01/2016
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7Drunk HistoryLandmarks
The Roebling family builds the Brooklyn Bridge, Victor Lustig cons a man into buying the Eiffel Tower, and William Shakespeare moves an entire theater under cover of night.
11/15/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E8Drunk HistoryFood
Mayor Fiorello La Guardia takes on the New York City mob over artichokes, cooking legend Julia Child gets her start as a spy, and molasses floods Boston's North End .
11/22/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E9Drunk HistoryHamilton
A hammered Lin-Manuel Miranda recounts the life and times of founding father Alexander Hamilton and his lifelong rivalry with Aaron Burr.
11/29/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E10Drunk HistoryS**t Shows
The Cherry sisters take their terrible vaudeville act on the road, rival Shakespearean actors fuel a bloody riot, and a Chicago DJ goes postal on a crate of disco records.
12/06/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7Drunk HistoryElection Special
Election Special - Host Derek Waters and fan fave Steve Berg relive the best Drunk History stories about presidents and elections, including the tense campaign between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln's pre-presidential law career.
11/08/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E1Drunk HistoryHeroines (Explicit)
Deborah Sampson goes undercover as a man to fight in the Revolutionary War, Rose Valland rescues art from the Nazis, and Clara Barton becomes "the angel of the battlefield."
01/23/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E2Drunk HistoryDangerous Minds (Explicit)
Occultist and rocket scientist Jack Parsons works on his "sex magick," W.C. Minor helps write the Oxford English Dictionary, and Rasputin lives the high life in Russia.
01/30/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E3Drunk HistoryGame Changers (Explicit)
Hip hop is born in 1970s New York City, Berry Gordy founds the massively influential Motown Records, and Nichelle Nichols brings the civil rights movement to space.
02/06/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E5Drunk HistoryCivil Rights
British suffragettes learn jiu-jitsu, Gwendolyn Sanders ignites the Birmingham Crusade, and Judy Heumann leads a sit-in for people with disabilities.
02/20/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E4Drunk HistorySex (Explicit)
Margaret Sanger is a pioneering advocate for birth control, the Kinseys create a scale for sexuality, and journalist Gloria Steinem goes undercover in a Playboy Club.
02/13/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E6Drunk HistoryUnderdogs (Explicit)
Fred Rogers fights for public television in front of Congress, journalist Ida Tarbell takes on John D. Rockefeller, and Maya Lin designs the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
02/27/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E7Drunk HistoryDrunk Mystery, Pt. 1
Mystery writer Agatha Christie vanishes, a man known as D.B. Cooper successfully hijacks a plane, and a series of anonymous letters haunts the town of Circleville, OH.
03/06/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E8Drunk HistoryWorld War II (Explicit)
The Ghost Army helps defeat the Nazis in Operation Plunder, Frank Emi unifies Japanese Americans at internment camps, and Hitler's nephew fights for the U.S.
06/19/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E9Drunk HistoryHeists (Explicit)
An Italian handyman steals the "Mona Lisa," the "Santa bandits" rob a bank in Texas, and Mossad agents capture a Nazi general in Argentina
06/26/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E10Drunk HistoryAnimals (Explicit)
A lawyer defends the lives of rats in court, Henry Bergh establishes the ASPCA, and horse learns to solve math problems.
07/03/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E11Drunk HistoryThe Middle Ages (Explicit)
Joan of Arc leads France to victory, Temujin rises to power in Mongolia, and uber-rich emperor Mansa Musa takes his entourage to Mecca.
07/10/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E12Drunk HistoryDeath (Explicit)
Robert E. Lee's estate becomes a burial ground for Union soldiers, counterfeiters try to kidnap Abraham Lincoln's body, and an embalmed bandit makes his way around the U.S.
07/17/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed FriendsCursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of Office Explores Remote Work AbsurdityOut of Office
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022