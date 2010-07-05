Comedy Central Presents

Kyle Kinane

Season 15 E 10 • 02/25/2011

Kyle Kinane makes remarkably bad decisions, from hooking up at Medieval Times to buying his own clothes back at thrift stores.

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E23
Andy Kindler

Andy Kindler explains how he would write horoscopes, describes combining vices in Amsterdam and questions a wildlife sign in England.
05/07/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E24
Jeff Dye

Jeff Dye talks about what kind of drug he would choose to do at the gym, recounts his mother's boring stories and explains why riding Splash Mountain is awkward.
05/07/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E1
Tom Segura

Tom Segura does his best to understand the reality show "I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant" and describes the worst thing about visiting Atlantic City.
01/21/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E2
Michael Kosta

Michael Kosta explains why moms should cancel their Facebook accounts, laments his date with a vegan and blames his brother for giving him a bad nickname.
01/21/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E4
Chelsea Peretti

Chelsea Peretti confesses her love for mid-coital jokes and admits to having a very specific romantic type.
01/28/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E3
Sheng Wang

Sheng Wang talks about receding hairlines, motion censor paper towel dispensers and getting teased as a child.
01/28/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E6
Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze describes the way he'd defend himself against home intruders, explains why he'd rather eat miserable animals and compares marriage to a mosh pit.
02/04/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E7
Hari Kondabolu

Hari Kondabolu educates his audience on the importance of spaying and neutering hippies, how to pronounce the name Deyf, and the link between Jesus and white chocolate.
02/11/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E8
Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall gripes about living with his parents, recalls using questionable self-defense tactics in a bar fight and talks about his love for "America's Next Top Model."
02/11/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E9
Al Jackson

Al Jackson talks about assembling his drinking crew, the worst part of parent-teacher conferences and finding out what a latte is the hard way.
02/18/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E11
Matt Fulchiron

Matt Fulchiron talks about quitting his gym, explains why he loves the recession and laments the realities of buying an air mattress.
02/25/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E13
Jessi Klein

Jessi Klein offers up rules for disclosing STDs, administering spankings and eating chocolate that reinforces stereotypes.
03/04/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E12
Mike Vecchione

Mike Vecchione talks about counseling kids in gangs, admits he doesn't like algebra and reveals how to get out of any conversation.
03/04/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E14
Louis Katz

Louis Katz talks about being Jewish at Christmastime, dating a pescatarian and joining the marching band in high school
03/11/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E15
Jay Larson

Jay Larson talks about bringing his own food to the movie theater, describes how everything is good luck to his mother and explains why he isn't ready for kids.
03/11/2011
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E16
Natasha Leggero

Natasha Leggero explains how to brag in Las Vegas, describes New York City's illegal handbag district and shares her thoughts on the parental takeover of Facebook.
03/25/2011
