Comedy Central Presents

Michael Kosta

Season 15 E 2 • 01/21/2011

Michael Kosta explains why moms should cancel their Facebook accounts, laments his date with a vegan and blames his brother for giving him a bad nickname.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E15
Matt Braunger

Matt Braunger lays out his pornography rule, then celebrates his enjoyment of Halloween and overly literate athletes.
04/09/2010
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E16
Mo Mandel

Mo Mandel weighs in on the showbiz culture in Los Angeles, describes his bizarre massage experience and talks about this trip to Africa.
04/09/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E18
Iliza Shlesinger

Iliza Shlesinger talks about people who don't get cold, wonders why radio DJs are so irritating and answers an important question for women.
04/16/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E17
Bret Ernst

Bret Ernst describes going to clubs with his Italian friends and explains why men shouldn't dress up for Halloween.
04/16/2010
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E19
Eliot Chang

Eliot Chang explains why he's not offended by women with Asian fetishes, bemoans Facebook culture and wonders why he's still single.
04/23/2010
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E20
Mike DeStefano

Mike DeStefano advises young people to stay in school, explains why he doesn't apologize and reveals why he doesn't like New York City cab drivers
04/23/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E21
Ryan Stout

Ryan Stout describes his favorite type of laugh and explains why he volunteers his time with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
04/30/2010
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E23
Andy Kindler

Andy Kindler explains how he would write horoscopes, describes combining vices in Amsterdam and questions a wildlife sign in England.
05/07/2010
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E24
Jeff Dye

Jeff Dye talks about what kind of drug he would choose to do at the gym, recounts his mother's boring stories and explains why riding Splash Mountain is awkward.
05/07/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E1
Tom Segura

Tom Segura does his best to understand the reality show "I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant" and describes the worst thing about visiting Atlantic City.
01/21/2011
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E2
Michael Kosta

Michael Kosta explains why moms should cancel their Facebook accounts, laments his date with a vegan and blames his brother for giving him a bad nickname.
01/21/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E4
Chelsea Peretti

Chelsea Peretti confesses her love for mid-coital jokes and admits to having a very specific romantic type.
01/28/2011
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E3
Sheng Wang

Sheng Wang talks about receding hairlines, motion censor paper towel dispensers and getting teased as a child.
01/28/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E6
Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze describes the way he'd defend himself against home intruders, explains why he'd rather eat miserable animals and compares marriage to a mosh pit.
02/04/2011
Full Ep
21:00

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E7
Hari Kondabolu

Hari Kondabolu educates his audience on the importance of spaying and neutering hippies, how to pronounce the name Deyf, and the link between Jesus and white chocolate.
02/11/2011
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E8
Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall gripes about living with his parents, recalls using questionable self-defense tactics in a bar fight and talks about his love for "America's Next Top Model."
02/11/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E9
Al Jackson

Al Jackson talks about assembling his drinking crew, the worst part of parent-teacher conferences and finding out what a latte is the hard way.
02/18/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E10
Kyle Kinane

Kyle Kinane makes remarkably bad decisions, from hooking up at Medieval Times to buying his own clothes back at thrift stores.
02/25/2011
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E11
Matt Fulchiron

Matt Fulchiron talks about quitting his gym, explains why he loves the recession and laments the realities of buying an air mattress.
02/25/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E13
Jessi Klein

Jessi Klein offers up rules for disclosing STDs, administering spankings and eating chocolate that reinforces stereotypes.
03/04/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E12
Mike Vecchione

Mike Vecchione talks about counseling kids in gangs, admits he doesn't like algebra and reveals how to get out of any conversation.
03/04/2011
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021