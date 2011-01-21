Comedy Central Presents

- Full Episodes
S15 • E2
Michael KostaMichael Kosta explains why moms should cancel their Facebook accounts, laments his date with a vegan and blames his brother for giving him a bad nickname.01/21/2011
S15 • E1
Tom SeguraTom Segura does his best to understand the reality show "I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant" and describes the worst thing about visiting Atlantic City.01/21/2011
S15 • E4
Chelsea PerettiChelsea Peretti confesses her love for mid-coital jokes and admits to having a very specific romantic type.01/28/2011
S15 • E3
Sheng WangSheng Wang talks about receding hairlines, motion censor paper towel dispensers and getting teased as a child.01/28/2011
S15 • E6
Nate BargatzeNate Bargatze describes the way he'd defend himself against home intruders, explains why he'd rather eat miserable animals and compares marriage to a mosh pit.02/04/2011
S15 • E7
Hari KondaboluHari Kondabolu educates his audience on the importance of spaying and neutering hippies, how to pronounce the name Deyf, and the link between Jesus and white chocolate.02/11/2011
S15 • E8
Jack WhitehallJack Whitehall gripes about living with his parents, recalls using questionable self-defense tactics in a bar fight and talks about his love for "America's Next Top Model."02/11/2011
S15 • E9
Al JacksonAl Jackson talks about assembling his drinking crew, the worst part of parent-teacher conferences and finding out what a latte is the hard way.02/18/2011
S15 • E10
Kyle KinaneKyle Kinane makes remarkably bad decisions, from hooking up at Medieval Times to buying his own clothes back at thrift stores.02/25/2011
S15 • E11
Matt FulchironMatt Fulchiron talks about quitting his gym, explains why he loves the recession and laments the realities of buying an air mattress.02/25/2011