The Daily Show
April 24, 2023 - Catherine Reitman
Season 28 E 83 • 04/24/2023
Guest host Desi Lydic reacts to Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News, mentors the next generation of women leaders and chats with actor Catherine Reitman about her series "Workin' Moms."
More
Watching
Full Ep
25:07
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E71March 27, 2023 - Ana Navarro
Guest host John Leguizamo reacts to the pension protests in France, looks at Latino underrepresentation in media and talks to "The View" cohost Ana Navarro about empowering Latino voters.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
24:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E72March 28, 2023 - Diane Guerrero
John Leguizamo looks at the Republican response to the Nashville school shooting and has a dance-off with break-dancer Crazy Legs, and actor Diane Guerrero talks about representation.
03/28/2023
Full Ep
22:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E73March 29, 2023 - Princess Nokia
John Leguizamo reacts to Mike Pence being ordered to testify before a grand jury about Donald Trump, and multi-hyphenate Princess Nokia discusses her EP "i love you but this is goodbye."
03/29/2023
Full Ep
24:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E74March 30, 2023 - Ritchie Torres
Guest host John Leguizamo breaks down the historic indictment of Donald Trump, dispels myths about the U.S.-Mexico border and talks to Congressman Ritchie Torres about gun reform.
03/30/2023
Full Ep
24:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E75April 3, 2023 - Cory Booker
Guest host Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Donald Trump's indictment and interviews a proponent of Florida's critical race theory ban, and Senator Cory Booker talks about police reform.
04/03/2023
Full Ep
24:58
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E76April 4, 2023 - Robin Thede
Jon Stewart returns to help Roy Wood Jr. break down Donald Trump's arraignment, Jordan Klepper interviews the courthouse crowd, and Robin Thede discusses "A Black Lady Sketch Show."
04/04/2023
Full Ep
23:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E77April 5, 2023 - Cedric the Entertainer
Guest host Roy Wood Jr. covers Donald Trump's post-arrest speech, Jordan Klepper checks in with Trump's die-hard supporters, and Cedric the Entertainer discusses "The Neighborhood."
04/05/2023
Full Ep
25:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E79April 17, 2023 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Betty Gilpin
Guest host Jordan Klepper reacts to the 2023 NRA meeting, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about public health solutions to violence, and actor Betty Gilpin discusses "Mrs. Davis."
04/17/2023
Full Ep
25:01
The Daily ShowS28 • E80April 18, 2023 – Charley Crockett
Guest host Jordan Klepper looks at Ron DeSantis's feud with Disney, visits the country's largest gun show and chats with Charley Crockett about his album "The Man From Waco (Redux)."
04/18/2023
Full Ep
22:48
The Daily ShowS28 • E81April 19, 2023 - Gretchen Whitmer & Michael Shannon
Jordan Klepper delves into Fox News's settlement with Dominion, discusses Michigan's progressive turn with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and talks to Michael Shannon about "Waco: The Aftermath."
04/19/2023
Full Ep
24:38
The Daily ShowS28 • E83April 24, 2023 - Catherine Reitman
Guest host Desi Lydic reacts to Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News, mentors the next generation of women leaders and chats with actor Catherine Reitman about her series "Workin' Moms."
04/24/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:40
Awkwafina is Nora from QueensS3 Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Returns
Nora, Edmund, Wally and Grandma are taking on new challenges and new identities on Season 3 of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, premiering April 26, at 10:30/9:30c.
04/20/2023
Trailer
00:30
Awkwafina is Nora from QueensS3 Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Really Goes for It on Season 3
Nora is really, really, really trying to be an adult this time, and the results speak for themselves when Season 3 of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens premieres April 26 at 10:30/9:30c.
03/30/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022