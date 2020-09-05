Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E1
Yamaneika Saunders - Why Would You Hand Me Your Baby on a Plane? - UncensoredYamaneika Saunders complains about plane etiquette, recalls getting into a fight at Golden Corral and explains why she doesn’t want her mother to visit.05/09/2020
S6 • E2
Bob The Drag Queen - Life-Changing Sex Tips - UncensoredBob The Drag Queen explains the punishment for insulting the LGBTQ+ community on TV and offers some advice on how to give blow jobs.05/09/2020
S6 • E3
Matthew Broussard - The Spice Girls Don’t Know What They Really, Really Want - UncensoredMatthew Broussard knows exactly why people love Austin, Texas, so much and discusses the upside to New York’s high rent prices.05/15/2020
S6 • E4
Shalewa Sharpe – "Self-Care Is About Being as Moist as Possible" – UncensoredShalewa Sharpe demonstrates how black people react to an actually skilled white person and details all the products that make up her home spa.05/15/2020
S6 • E5
Dan St. Germain - Getting Pegged for the First Time - UncensoredDan St. Germain explains why he prefers blacking out on weed and remembers when he and his wife tried pegging for the first time.05/22/2020
S6 • E6
Guy Montgomery - How You Can Personally Fight Climate ChangeGuy Montgomery confesses that he didn't expect so many Americans to have American accents and reveals how he's personally combatting climate change.05/22/2020
S6 • E7
Kellen Erskine - "It's Weird That We Love Costco So Much"Kellen Erskine urges everyone to return their shopping carts and explains the appeal of Costco Wholesale.05/29/2020
S6 • E8
Sydnee Washington - "Women Need a Lot of Things to Have an Orgasm" - UncensoredSydnee Washington disappoints the straight men in her audience and lists all the things she needs to feel relaxed enough to orgasm.05/29/2020
S6 • E9
Hunter Duncan - The Weirdest Question to Ask Your Sperm Donor - UncensoredHunter Duncan describes the feminism competition among men and reveals the question that caught him off guard when his friend asked him to be a sperm donor.06/05/2020
S6 • E10
Daniel Webb - "I'm Tired of Being Ruled by Ugly People" - UncensoredDaniel Webb talks about growing up in Texas when George W. Bush was governor and shares his frustrations about reading the news.06/05/2020