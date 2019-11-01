Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E1
Tom Thakkar - Weed Strains Should Be More Descriptive - UncensoredTom Thakkar argues weed strains should come with more descriptive labels and reveals the pranks he pulls on creepy guys from Craigslist.01/11/2019
S1 • E2
Petey DeAbreu - Gambling with Dreidels - UncensoredPetey DeAbreu brags about drinking AriZona Green Tea and wishes Jewish culture was more prominent in his neighborhood.01/11/2019
S1 • E3
Natasha Vaynblat - How to Not Get Murdered When Hooking Up - UncensoredNatasha Vaynblat describes tutoring New York City children, attempts to explain a woman’s surreal makeup and shares her strategy for how to safely hook up with a stranger.01/17/2019
S1 • E4
Ian Lara - Politically Correct Racial Identities & Disastrous Cruises - UncensoredIan Lara discusses his Hispanic background and explains why he's never going on a cruise with his friend again.01/17/2019
S1 • E5
Dina Hashem - Sex Shops Have Amazing Customer Service - UncensoredDina Hashem explains why she couldn't compete with her ex-boyfriend's fetish, admires the customer service at sex shops and examines the hubris of saying, "God bless you."01/25/2019
S1 • E6
Yedoye Travis - Telling White People They Can't Say the N-Word - UncensoredYedoye Travis wonders how to discuss privilege with white people and questions President Trump's Twitter priorities.01/25/2019
S1 • E7
Hanna Dickinson - Auditioning for "The Bachelor" - UncensoredHanna Dickinson chats about her issues with a dairy-free diet, discusses her loud snoring and recalls the time she auditioned for “The Bachelor.”02/01/2019
S1 • E8
Ryan Beck - When Your Date Wants to Eat Human Meat - UncensoredRyan Beck describes his date with an aspiring cannibal and reflects on his dad's love of tornadoes.02/01/2019
S1 • E9
Joyelle Nicole Johnson - When a Foot Fetishist Cleans Your Apartment - UncensoredJoyelle Nicole Johnson details her new mission to catcall men and remembers when her dominatrix roommate invited a foot fetishist over.02/08/2019
S1 • E10
Clare O'Kane - What Exactly Is a Booger Wall? - UncensoredClare O'Kane explains what a booger wall is and lists all the reasons she loves Planned Parenthood.02/08/2019