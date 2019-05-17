Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E1
Ali Siddiq - Why Do White Neighbors Keep Falling Off Their Roofs? - UncensoredAli Siddiq describes the epidemic of his white neighbors falling off their roofs and explains why he thinks a U.S.-Mexico border wall is a terrible idea.05/17/2019
S3 • E2
Dusty Slay - Working After Your Two Weeks' Notice Is a Sweet Gig - UncensoredDusty Slay reminisces about quitting his job at a buffet restaurant and explains what designated drivers are really like.05/17/2019
S3 • E3
Debra DiGiovanni - Why Do We Think Leather Is Sexy? - UncensoredDebra DiGiovanni wonders why people think leather is an inherently sexy material and reveals her favorite genre of porn.05/24/2019
S3 • E4
Sean Patton - Why Marijuana Isn’t a Gateway Drug - UncensoredSean Patton explains why marijuana won’t lead to worse decisions and speculates why surgeons listen to Korn during operations.05/24/2019
S3 • E5
Rosebud Baker - How Women Can Tell If an Ex Has Slept with Someone Else - UncensoredRosebud Baker details why her year has been so terrible, including the death of two pets and a breakup.05/31/2019
S3 • E6
Brandon Wardell - Sex Is Hard When You’re a GeniusBrandon Wardell explains why sex is so boring for him, recalls wooing a date with reruns of “To Catch a Predator” and wonders why stepmom porn is so popular now.05/31/2019
S3 • E7
Amy Miller - Being Plus Size in L.A. Is “Brave” - UncensoredAmy Miller chats about why she loves being plus size in Los Angeles and remembers dealing with a violent vegan as a waitress.06/07/2019
S3 • E8
Rob Haze - Getting All Your News from Cardi BRob Haze appreciates Cardi B’s political rants and wonders why new words are still being added to the dictionary.06/07/2019
S3 • E9
Blair Socci - Do Not Eat Your Steak Well-Done - UncensoredBlair Socci chastises men who eat overcooked steak and recalls her ex-boyfriend's odd obsession with her athletic past.06/14/2019
S3 • E10
Teddy Ray - Stealing Quotes from "Antwone Fisher" - UncensoredTeddy Ray realizes how often he accidentally quotes the movie "Antwone Fisher" and tells everyone to be themselves, even if that means wanting to be someone else.06/14/2019