The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert takes on cable news pundits (and everyone else) in this political satire.
- 00:16S11Sign Off - Cake and CheeseStephen enjoys an unusual dessert pairing.09/29/2014
- 06:15S11Jamie OliverJamie Oliver discusses "Jamie Oliver's Comfort Food" and eating decadent food in moderation.09/29/2014
- 05:38S11Hillary Clinton and the Grandmother of All ScandalsA conservative website unearths a 43-year-old letter that Hillary Clinton sent to Saul Alinsky.09/29/2014
- 04:32S11Obama's Rip-Off of BushCritics suggest that Obama's tough talk on ISIS is a rehash of statements made by George W. Bush.09/29/2014
- 04:16S11Kim Jong-un's Massive Cheese ConsumptionKim Jong-un experiences health problems from a diet that includes enormous quantities of cheese.09/29/2014
- 05:31S11Jeffrey TamborJeffrey Tambor discusses his role as a transgender parent in the Amazon series "Transparent."09/30/2014
- 00:06S11Sign Off - GoodnightStephen signs off.09/30/2014
- 05:46S11Highlights of the Values Voter SummitSarah Palin guesstimates the White House's address, and Gov. Bobby Jindal retreats from knowledge.09/30/2014
- 05:01S11The Benefits of Pessimism - Hans BeinholtzA report contains bad news for happy people, and Hans Beinholtz shares his bleak worldview.09/30/2014
- 04:27S11Muslims in the End ZoneThe NFL's Husain Abdullah receives a penalty for saying a Muslim prayer after scoring a touchdown.09/30/2014
- 05:48S11Bill O'Reilly Takes OffenseStephen discovers that he accidentally hurt the man he admires most, Papa Bear Bill O'Reilly.10/01/2014
- 04:24S11Protests in Hong KongPro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong clash with police over China's election restrictions.10/01/2014