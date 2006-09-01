The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert takes on cable news pundits (and everyone else) in this political satire.
- 04:01S2The Word - There Is No WordIs Stephen just trying to protect Jack Abramoff because they are distant associates?01/09/2006
- 03:11S2Tip/Wag - Addicted to CuteIt is possible to be addicted to cuteness.01/09/2006
- 03:04S2On Notice/Dead to Me - Word of the Year"Truthiness" wins the Word of the Year award, but there's no mention of Stephen.01/09/2006
- 01:11S2The Lusk-Alito ConnectionReverend Herbert H. Lusk hosts a rally for Supreme Court Justice nominee Samuel J. Alito.01/09/2006
- 04:33S2Nancy GraceNancy Grace gives her take on the legal system.01/09/2006
- 02:12S2Going at ItConan O'Brien gives Stephen a typical East Coast, Ivy League-educated response.01/09/2006
- 01:00S2Merry ChristmasStephen wishes the heroes a very merry Christmas.01/09/2006
- 00:10S2Fract - ColumbusColumbus showed Native Americans what an American is.01/09/2006
- 00:32S2Intro - 1/9/06Stephen will look into some unexpected competition for a popular media figure.01/09/2006
- 03:38S2Off Notice - The E Street BandThe E Street Band is no longer on notice.01/10/2006
- 00:26S2Intro - 1/10/02Stephen will explain the joys of field dressing a carcass to children.01/10/2006
- 05:43S2Carl BernsteinCarl and Stephen discuss what Richard Nixon could have learned from George W. Bush.01/10/2006