The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert takes on cable news pundits (and everyone else) in this political satire.
- 05:38S9The Word - Supply ChainedAmerica loses its manufacturing jobs to UNICOR, which employs federal inmates for $.23 an hour.10/01/2012
- 03:15S9Ben Folds FiveBen Folds Five talks Twitter, songwriting and their album "The Sound of the Life of the Mind."10/01/2012
- 03:41S9Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's UN EntourageDuring the UN General Assembly, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's 140-person entourage makes a trip to Costco.10/01/2012
- 03:32S9Mitt Romney's Tax Plan MathPaul Ryan claims that Romney's tax plan is "revenue neutral," but Chris Wallace suspects otherwise.10/01/2012
- 02:39S9"America Again" ReleaseIt's the official publishing date of "America Again: Re-Becoming the Greatness We Never Weren't."10/02/2012
- 05:23S9Pulpit Freedom Sunday - Jim GarlowSenior Pastor Jim Garlow argues that preachers should be free to endorse political candidates.10/02/2012
- 03:34S9Debate Hype & Mitt's StrategyThe Denver presidential matchup "could change everything," and Mitt Romney memorizes zingers.10/02/2012
- 00:07S9Sign Off - "America Again" ReleaseStephen reads "America Again" in 3D.10/02/2012
- 02:40S9Pulpit Freedom SundayBy endorsing Mitt Romney in church, one thousand pastors plan to break a 1954 tax law.10/02/2012
- 05:56S9Jorge RamosUnivision anchor Jorge Ramos explores Latino voter polls and comprehensive immigration reform.10/02/2012
- 00:38S9Intro - 10/2/12The presidential candidates gear up for the debates, and Univision's Jorge Ramos joins Stephen.10/02/2012
- 00:08S9Sign Off - Banana PhoneStephen uses his cell.10/03/2012