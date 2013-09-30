The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert takes on cable news pundits (and everyone else) in this political satire.
- 03:20S10Vince Gilligan Pt. 2Vince Gilligan discusses Walter White's motivation in "Breaking Bad."09/30/2013
- 05:39S10Vince Gilligan Pt. 1Vince Gilligan talks about the "Breaking Bad" series finale.09/30/2013
- 05:48S10Tip/Wag - Butterball, Ashley Merryman & ScienceButterball's Turkey Talk-Line adds male operators, and 86% of holy water contains fecal matter.09/30/2013
- 01:59S10Rockin' Government Shutdown EveFox News, MSNBC and CNN start counting down to the government shutdown.09/30/2013
- 06:47S10Daniel RadcliffeDaniel Radcliffe talks beat poetry, American accents and "Kill Your Darlings."10/01/2013
- 03:57S10National Hispanic Heritage MonthFox News takes its Latino heritage festivities up a notch.10/01/2013
- 02:35S10Affordable Care Act & Obama's Computerized AmericaFox News' Greta Van Susteren wishes she didn't have to use a computer to learn about health care.10/01/2013
- 03:46S10Federal Government ShutdownThe government shuts its doors, so Stephen stands in for the FDA.10/01/2013
- 00:06S10Sign Off - GoodnightStephen signs off.10/01/2013
- 03:33S10Adorable Care Act & Generation OpportunityObama rebrands Obamacare, and the Koch brothers encourage young people to opt out of insurance.10/01/2013
- 07:03S10Blood in the Water - Bill O'Reilly's "Killing Jesus"Bill O'Reilly believes in the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost writer.10/02/2013
- 02:39S10Government "Slimdown" & POTUS MeetingFox News renames the shutdown, and Republicans vow not to blink.10/02/2013