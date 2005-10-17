The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert takes on cable news pundits (and everyone else) in this political satire.
- 05:10S1Stone Phillips"Dateline NBC" host Stone Phillips shares interviewing tips and shows off his NBC knowledge.10/17/2005
- 01:37S1First ShowStephen assures his audience that they are the it-getters.10/17/2005
- 01:33S1Sign Off - Commemorating Chewbacca's American CitizenshipActor Peter Mayhew is sworn in as a citizen of the United States.10/17/2005
- 02:40S1The Word - TruthinessStephen promises to always feel the news at his viewers.10/17/2005
- 00:31S1Intro - 10/17/05Stephen introduces something for Americans to fear besides fear itself.10/17/2005
- 03:41S1Gravitas-Off with Stone PhillipsStone Phillips and Stephen compete to see who has more gravitas.10/17/2005
- 04:53S1ThreatDown - Bird FluThe bird flu, the Greek alphabet, precocious babies and James Brady all threaten America.10/17/2005
- 00:31S1Intro - 10/18/05Denmark welcomes a new heir, and "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl visit The Report.10/18/2005
- 04:47S1The Word - BacchanaliaKellenberg Memorial High School attempts to curb financial decadence by cancelling prom.10/18/2005
- 01:49S1Sign Off - A Fax From James BradyStephen makes a move in his feud with gun-control supporter James Brady.10/18/2005
- 05:47S1Lesley Stahl"60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl compares Watergate to the Valerie Plame scandal.10/18/2005
- 01:46S1All You Need to Know - Illegal ImmigrationMcDonald's offers free wireless hookups for video games, and Denmark's prince gets some tips.10/18/2005