The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert takes on cable news pundits (and everyone else) in this political satire.
- 00:47S6Exclusive - The Morning AsylumStephen plays an excerpt from his 80s morning radio show.10/02/2009
- 00:22S6Sign Off - Thanks for the New SetStephen thanks everyone for the new set and opening credits.01/04/2010
- 02:03S6High-Definition UpgradeStephen's opinions will now be crisper and his anger more saturated.01/04/2010
- 05:54S6Erick EricksonErick Erickson explains why he's against the Republican National Committee's purity test.01/04/2010
- 01:54S6Skate Expectations - Curling Team TryoutsSince Stephen didn't make the stupid bobsledding team, he's going to try curling.01/04/2010
- 00:44S6Exclusive - Skate Expectations - Curling Team Tryouts Pt. 1Stephen tries to toughen up the U.S. National Curling Team with a harsh dose of honesty.01/04/2010
- 01:53S6Genitalia Bomb ThreatTerrorists just have to design a bomb that looks like genitalia to get past the TSA full-body scans.01/04/2010
- 06:12S6Skate Expectations - Curling Team Tryouts - Colbert vs. ShusterStephen competes against John Shuster in the bonspiel of the century.01/04/2010
- 01:30S6Intro - Goodbye, Old SetStephen upgrades to high definition and says goodbye to his old set.01/04/2010
- 01:08S6Exclusive - Skate Expectations - Curling Team Tryouts Pt. 2In the epic battle of Colbert vs. Shuster, only one man has what it takes to curl to the limit.01/04/2010
- 02:13S6Night of Terror - The Crapification of the American Pant-ScapeFrequent travelers will save time with a government-issued photo ID of their balls.01/05/2010
- 06:22S6Better Know an Enemy - YemenStephen uses his new high-definition magic monitor to scare the crap out of you about Yemen.01/05/2010