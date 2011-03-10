The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert takes on cable news pundits (and everyone else) in this political satire.
- 05:14S8Jerome GroopmanDr. Jerome Groopman discusses medical decision-making and believes in universal health coverage.10/03/2011
- 04:06S8Supreme Courting Season - Jeffrey ToobinJeffrey Toobin discusses the issues at play in the Supreme Court's Obamacare case.10/03/2011
- 03:17S8Supreme Courting SeasonSome epic Supreme Court cases are coming up this season, but none as big as Obamacare.10/03/2011
- 00:06S8Sign Off - Stephen's Water BottleStephen says good night and drinks out of his reusable water bottle.10/03/2011
- 03:05S8Rick Perry's Questionably Named Hunting CampThe controversy over Rick Perry's hunting camp is sullying his name.10/03/2011
- 04:48S8ThreatDown - Bears in Rehab, Bear Terminators & Sanctimonious Enviro-BearsThe Ukraine ends its practice of forcing bears to drink vodka, and a bear shifts in the woods.10/03/2011
- 05:28S8John LithgowJohn Lithgow discusses his enduring acting career and the essence of an actor's education.10/04/2011
- 00:28S8Intro - 10/4/11A music legend gets into trouble, and John Lithgow's and Stephen's Emmys have a play date.10/04/2011
- 00:51S8Sign Off - Formula 401 RumorsStephen puts Formula 401 rumors to rest and welcomes the Colbert Nation's newest member.10/04/2011
- 04:35S8Bocephus's Eternal QuestionWithout Hank Williams Jr.'s theme song, America is dangerously unprepared for some football.10/04/2011
- 04:22S8Chris Christie 2012Chris Christie and the media do a beautiful, delicate dance around his candidacy.10/04/2011
- 04:36S8Chris Christie 2012 - Rick DavisRick Davis discusses whether or not Republicans will fall in line behind Mitt Romney.10/04/2011