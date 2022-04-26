The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

June 2, 2022 - Sergiy Kyslytsya

Season 27 E 92 • 06/02/2022

Engineers build the world's tiniest robot, Michael Kosta investigates the connection between mass shootings and doors, and Trevor talks to Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E83
April 26, 2022 - Burna Boy

Donald Trump declares he won't return to Twitter, Trevor rolls out the TDS+++ streaming service, and rapper and singer Burna Boy talks about "Burna Boy: One Night in Space" at MSG.
04/26/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E84
Extended - April 27, 2022 - Terry Crews

Russia cuts off gas deliveries to NATO countries Poland and Bulgaria, Black Karen (Dulcé Sloan) calls the cops on annoying white people, and Terry Crews talks about his memoir "Tough."
04/27/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E85
April 28, 2022 - Daniel Ricciardo

Donald Trump rants about dangerous fruit in a deposition, Trevor highlights Rep. Madison Cawthorn's flurry of scandals, and Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo discusses the Miami Grand Prix.
04/28/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E86
May 2, 2022 - Ziwe

NASA examines litter it left behind on Mars, Republicans vie for Donald Trump's favor in the 2022 Ohio Senate primary race, and comedian Ziwe discusses her late-night talk show "Ziwe."
05/02/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E87
May 3, 2022 - Amy Klobuchar & Bill Gates

The Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade, Senator Amy Klobuchar talks about the threat to abortion rights, and Bill Gates discusses his book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic."
05/03/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E88
May 4, 2022 - Alexis McGill Johnson

Pundits wonder who leaked the Supreme Court's opinion on Roe v. Wade, Michael Kosta hosts a trivia game show, and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson discusses abortion rights.
05/04/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E89
May 5, 2022 - Alex Burns & Jonathan Martin

NASA plans to send nude images of humans to space, Roy Wood Jr. highlights pioneering Black horse racing jockeys, and coauthors Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin discuss "This Will Not Pass."
05/05/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E998
May 12, 2022 - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: A Tribute to My Gran

In this special episode, The Daily Show pays tribute to the remarkable life, wisdom and wit of Trevor's beloved South African grandmother Frances Noah, who passed away this week.
05/12/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E90
May 31, 2022 - Kellyanne Conway

Trevor covers America's gun violence debate, Ronny Chieng celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Kellyanne Conway discusses her memoir "Here's the Deal."
05/31/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E91
June 1, 2022 - Chris Murphy & Akwaeke Emezi

The U.S. sends missiles to Ukraine, Senator Chris Murphy discusses gun control reform, and author Akwaeke Emezi talks about "Dear Senthuran" and "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty."
06/01/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E93
June 6, 2022 - Bobby Brown

North Korea and the U.S. communicate via missile launches, Trevor covers the 2022 mayoral primary race in Los Angeles, and Bobby Brown discusses his show "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step."
06/06/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E94
Extended - June 7, 2022 - Eliot Schrefer

New York passes major gun reform laws, Roy Wood Jr. sits down with anti-government firebrand Ammon Bundy, and Eliot Schrefer discusses his book "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)."
06/07/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E95
June 8, 2022 - Iman Vellani

House Democrats gear up for the January 6 hearings, Roy Wood Jr. examines gentrification in Brooklyn, and actor Iman Vellani talks about her starring role in "Ms. Marvel."
06/08/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E96
June 9, 2022 - Michael R. Jackson

The House approves gun control legislation, Congress kicks off hearings investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, and playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his musical "A Strange Loop."
06/09/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E98
June 14, 2022 - Katie Couric

The U.S. stock market enters an alarming slump, The Daily Show presents a biography of Rudy Giuliani, and journalist Katie Couric discusses her memoir "Going There."
06/14/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E99
June 15, 2022 - Davido

Trevor covers the 2022 midterm elections, Michael Kosta strives to become a K-pop superstar in the wake of BTS's hiatus, and singer-songwriter Davido talks about his single "Stand Strong."
06/15/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E100
June 16, 2022 - Ed Helms

The FDA approves COVID-19 vaccines for young kids, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) responds to America's lifeguard shortage, and actor and writer Ed Helms discusses his series "Rutherford Falls."
06/16/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E101
June 21, 2022 - Katy Tur

Trevor covers police inaction during the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, Dulcé Sloan examines corporate fear of LGBTQ-friendly ads, and MSNBC's Katy Tur discusses her memoir "Rough Draft."
06/21/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E102
June 22, 2022 - Angela Garbes

Congress comes to agreement on gun control legislation, Lewis Black rants about the sudden rise of high-priced weddings in 2022, and Angela Garbes discusses her book "Essential Labor."
06/22/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E103
June 23, 2022 - Elliot Page

The Supreme Court greenlights concealed guns in New York, Jordan Klepper asks Trump supporters about the January 6 hearings, and Elliot Page discusses his role on "The Umbrella Academy."
06/23/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E103
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Mississippi Trump Rally

As revelations from the January 6 hearings mount, Jordan Klepper visits a Trump rally in Mississippi to find out how the former president's fans feel about the investigation's findings.
06/23/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E103
Elliot Page - "The Umbrella Academy"

Actor Elliot Page discusses how his real-life gender transition was worked into the third season of "The Umbrella Academy," what superpower he'd choose and his VR workout routine.
06/23/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E103
SCOTUS Gun Ruling, Police Chase Ban & U.K. Train Strike

The Supreme Court strikes down New York's ban on concealed guns, Chicago police face new restrictions on foot chases, and a railway worker strike causes an uproar in the U.K.
06/23/2022
