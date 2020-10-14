The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Remembering RBG - A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic

Season 26 E 990 • 10/30/2020

Desi Lydic celebrates the legacy of iconic Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while coping with her passing in a show featuring interviews with Imani Gandy, Elizabeth Warren and more.

Full Ep
36:10
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E10
October 14, 2020 - Wilmer Valderrama

Trevor examines militias in America, Roy Wood Jr. reconnects with a panel of Black voters, and actor and activist Wilmer Valderrama discusses "NCIS" and the importance of Latino voters.
10/14/2020
Full Ep
35:13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E11
October 15, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo & Nick Offerman

Team Trump pushes conspiracy theories aimed at Joe Biden, New York governor Andrew Cuomo discusses "American Crisis," and Nick Offerman talks about his audio comedy special "All Rise."
10/15/2020
Full Ep
36:10
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E12
October 20, 2020 - Matthew McConaughey & Jose Andres

Trevor examines a protest movement against police brutality in Nigeria, actor Matthew McConaughey talks about his memoir "Greenlights," and Jose Andres discusses Chefs for the Polls.
10/20/2020
Full Ep
34:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E13
October 21, 2020 - Chris Rock

Trevor covers electoral battles in the U.S. Senate, Michael Kosta talks to three deception artists about President Trump's constant lying, and Chris Rock talks about his role on "Fargo."
10/21/2020
Full Ep
35:50
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E14
October 22, 2020 - Elizabeth Warren

Roy Wood Jr. begins the countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, Desi Lydic Fox-splains allegations against Hunter Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses the presidential race.
10/22/2020
Full Ep
36:08
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E15
October 23, 2020 - Alicia Garza & Rashida Jones

Trevor covers the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, activist Alicia Garza discusses her book "The Purpose of Power," and Rashida Jones talks about "On the Rocks."
10/23/2020
Full Ep
35:39
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E16
October 26, 2020 - Bruce Springsteen

Early voting surges in the U.S., Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, and Bruce Springsteen talks about his album and documentary "Letter to You."
10/26/2020
Full Ep
35:17
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E17
October 27, 2020 - Chelsea Handler

Jaboukie Young-White serves as President Trump's beleaguered teleprompter operator, Desi Lydic talks to undecided voters, and comedian Chelsea Handler discusses her special "Evolution."
10/27/2020
Full Ep
36:15
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E18
October 28, 2020 - Ice Cube

Trevor examines Halloween in the coronavirus era, Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's 100 worst scandals, and Ice Cube discusses the Contract with Black America.
10/28/2020
Full Ep
36:03
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E19
October 29, 2020 - Kamala Harris

Roy Wood Jr. discusses Black men's support for President Trump, Jordan Klepper chats with Trump rally-goers in Lancaster, PA, and Trevor talks to vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
10/29/2020
Full Ep
25:09
10/30/2020
Full Ep
36:00
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E20
November 2, 2020 - Michael Harriot

Roy Wood Jr. highlights more of President Trump's top 100 scandals, Michael Kosta talks to suburban white women who support Trump, and The Root's Michael Harriot discusses the Black vote.
11/02/2020
Full Ep
48:17
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E21
November 3, 2020 - Live Coverage of Election Night

In this one-hour special, Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents provide live Election Night coverage as America braces itself to find out who will win the Trump-Biden presidential race.
11/03/2020
Full Ep
35:35
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E22
November 4, 2020 - Geraldo Cadava & Evan Osnos

Roy Wood Jr. gives up on polls over the unexpected closeness of Election 2020, Trevor talks to "The Hispanic Republican" author Geraldo Cadava, and Evan Osnos discusses his book "Joe Biden."
11/04/2020
Full Ep
34:56
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E23
November 5, 2020 - Soledad O'Brien

Coronavirus cases soar in the U.S., Michael Kosta learns about potential post-election chaos, and Soledad O'Brien discusses problematic punditry and her podcast "Very Opinionated."
11/05/2020
Full Ep
36:07
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E24
November 9, 2020 - Ruby Bridges & Anthony Anderson

President Trump refuses to concede the election to Joe Biden, activist Ruby Bridges discusses her book "This Is Your Time," and actor Anthony Anderson talks about his role on "black-ish."
11/09/2020
Full Ep
36:10
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E25
November 10, 2020 - Lenny Kravitz

GOP leaders back President Trump's refusal to concede to Joe Biden, Trevor breaks down the history of presidential concession speeches, and Lenny Kravitz discusses his book "Let Love Rule."
11/10/2020
Full Ep
35:57
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E26
November 11, 2020 - Halsey

Trevor highlights some uplifting developments, Michael Kosta talks to Americans seeking dental care in Mexico, and singer-songwriter Halsey discusses her book "I Would Leave Me if I Could."
11/11/2020
Full Ep
35:39
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E27
November 12, 2020 - Megan Rapinoe & Forest Whitaker

Africa sets a global example for how to handle COVID-19, soccer star Megan Rapinoe discusses her memoir "One Life," and actor Forest Whitaker talks about his holiday film "Jingle Jangle."
11/12/2020
Full Ep
35:49
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E28
November 16, 2020 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

President Trump continues to insist he won reelection, Desi Lydic tries to reason with her paranoid "cousin" Tucker Carlson, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses two film adaptations of his books.
11/16/2020
Full Ep
35:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E29
November 17, 2020 - Kevin Hart

Trevor gives a primer on faithless electors, Jordan Klepper talks to pro-Trump demonstrators at the Million MAGA March, and Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given."
11/17/2020
Highlight
06:00

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - The Million MAGA March

Jordan Klepper attends the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., where furious Trump supporters air grievances about the electoral process and spout conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
11/17/2020
Highlight
08:48

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Faithless Electors

Trevor gives historical perspective on Team Trump's latest attempt to undo his electoral defeat by relying on so-called faithless electors in the electoral college.
11/17/2020
Highlight
07:40

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29
Sea Scooter Getaway & Trump Advisor Encourages Group Events

A suspect flees from the FBI via an underwater sea scooter, surging coronavirus cases lead to statewide restrictions, and White House advisor Dr. Scott Atlas encourages large gatherings.
11/17/2020
Interview
09:23

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29
Kevin Hart - "Zero F**ks Given" & A Life-Changing Accident

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given," finding joy in his hobbies and how his terrible car accident gave him a liberating perspective on life.
11/17/2020
