The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
November 30, 2020 - Stephen Curry
Season 26 E 32 • 11/30/2020
Donald Trump advances cruel policies in the final days of his presidency, Dulce Sloan examines the economic costs of climate change, and Stephen Curry discusses the launch of Curry Brand.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E22November 4, 2020 - Geraldo Cadava & Evan Osnos
Roy Wood Jr. gives up on polls over the unexpected closeness of Election 2020, Trevor talks to "The Hispanic Republican" author Geraldo Cadava, and Evan Osnos discusses his book "Joe Biden."
11/04/2020
34:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E23November 5, 2020 - Soledad O'Brien
Coronavirus cases soar in the U.S., Michael Kosta learns about potential post-election chaos, and Soledad O'Brien discusses problematic punditry and her podcast "Very Opinionated."
11/05/2020
36:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E24November 9, 2020 - Ruby Bridges & Anthony Anderson
President Trump refuses to concede the election to Joe Biden, activist Ruby Bridges discusses her book "This Is Your Time," and actor Anthony Anderson talks about his role on "black-ish."
11/09/2020
36:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E25November 10, 2020 - Lenny Kravitz
GOP leaders back President Trump's refusal to concede to Joe Biden, Trevor breaks down the history of presidential concession speeches, and Lenny Kravitz discusses his book "Let Love Rule."
11/10/2020
35:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E26November 11, 2020 - Halsey
Trevor highlights some uplifting developments, Michael Kosta talks to Americans seeking dental care in Mexico, and singer-songwriter Halsey discusses her book "I Would Leave Me if I Could."
11/11/2020
35:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E27November 12, 2020 - Megan Rapinoe & Forest Whitaker
Africa sets a global example for how to handle COVID-19, soccer star Megan Rapinoe discusses her memoir "One Life," and actor Forest Whitaker talks about his holiday film "Jingle Jangle."
11/12/2020
35:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E28November 16, 2020 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
President Trump continues to insist he won reelection, Desi Lydic tries to reason with her paranoid "cousin" Tucker Carlson, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses two film adaptations of his books.
11/16/2020
35:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E29November 17, 2020 - Kevin Hart
Trevor gives a primer on faithless electors, Jordan Klepper talks to pro-Trump demonstrators at the Million MAGA March, and Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given."
11/17/2020
36:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E30November 18, 2020 - Lucy McBath & Lindsey Vonn
Lewis Black reacts to the rise of far-right news networks in the U.S., Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath discusses her memoir "Standing Our Ground," and Lindsey Vonn talks about "The Pack."
11/18/2020
36:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E31November 19, 2020 - Bill Gates
Rudy Giuliani has a hair dye malfunction, Trevor examines the pandemic's effects on Thanksgiving, and Bill Gates discusses COVID-19, climate change and his new podcast with Rashida Jones.
11/19/2020
35:08
11/30/2020
36:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E33December 1, 2020 - Ernest Cline & Rosie Perez
President Trump raises $170 million for his Election Defense Fund, author Ernest Cline discusses "Ready Player Two," and actor Rosie Perez talks about "The Flight Attendant."
12/01/2020
36:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E34December 2, 2020 - Brit Bennett & Michael J. Fox
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. examine racial discrimination in housing, Brit Bennett discusses her novel "The Vanishing Half," and Michael J. Fox talks about his memoir "No Time Like the Future."
12/02/2020
35:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E35December 3, 2020 - Ludacris
Desi Lydic reacts to President Trump's potential pardons for his offspring, Roy Wood Jr. examines 2020's streaming media surge, and Ludacris discusses his educational initiative KidNation.
12/03/2020
35:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E36December 7, 2020 - Method Man
Trevor examines Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff elections, Jaboukie Young-White takes a retrospective look at the year in music, and Method Man talks about "Power Book II: Ghost."
12/07/2020
35:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E37December 8, 2020 - Ijeoma Oluo & Busta Rhymes
Ronny Chieng highlights major technology news from 2020, writer Ijeoma Oluo discusses her book "Mediocre," and rapper Busta Rhymes talks about his album "Extinction Level Event 2."
12/08/2020
35:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E38December 9, 2020 - George Wallace
Michael Kosta proposes denying 2020 ever happened, Desi Lydic examines the year's rise in horniness, and comedian George Wallace talks about his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."
12/09/2020
35:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E39December 10, 2020 - Rachel Maddow & Bryan Cranston
Dulce Sloan looks back at protesting in 2020, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow talks about her book "Bag Man," and actor Bryan Cranston discusses his role on the Showtime series "Your Honor."
12/10/2020
35:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E40December 14, 2020 - Pharrell Williams
President Trump gets a reality check, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a voter suppression game show, and Pharrell Williams discusses his Black Ambition initiative and the Juneteenth Pledge.
12/14/2020
44:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E41December 15, 2020 - Barack Obama
GOP leaders finally accept Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump, and Trevor talks to Barack Obama about his memoir "A Promised Land," his leadership initiatives and more.
12/15/2020
35:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E42December 16, 2020 - James Corden & Tessa Thompson
Desi Lydic braves a family Christmas party with relatives from Fox News, James Corden talks about "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom," and Tessa Thompson discusses her movie "Sylvie's Love."
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E42Votegasm 2020: The Awkward Days After - More Shower Power
The Trump administration rolls back water restrictions for showers, and Palm Beach, FL, residents try to prevent the president from living in Mar-a-Lago after he leaves office.
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E42James Corden - "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom"
James Corden talks about how he's grown accustomed to hosting "The Late Late Show" during the coronavirus pandemic and describes his role alongside Meryl Streep in the movie "The Prom."
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E42Tessa Thompson - "Sylvie's Love" and Pushing for Inclusivity
Actor Tessa Thompson reflects on why she explores a wide range of roles on film and TV, and discusses her personal connection to her character in the movie "Sylvie's Love."
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E42Desi Lydic's Fox News Family Christmas Party
Desi Lydic brings together her dysfunctional family members from Fox News for a virtual Christmas party, during which unhinged political arguments are unavoidable and bad blood prevails.
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E42Harry and Meghan's Podcast & Santa's Coronavirus Immunity
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch a podcast, a CNN reporter confronts an alleged Russian assassin, and the World Health Organization announces that Santa Claus is immune from COVID-19.
12/16/2020
