Comedy Central Presents

Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E7Julian McCullough
Julian McCullough ponders what's inside women's purses, reveals his fears of becoming a cat lady and explains why he won't buy curtains.
03/12/2010
20:59
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E8Shane Mauss
Shane Mauss talks about his plan to deter burglars from robbing him, freak accidents at Six Flags and questionable figures of speech.
03/12/2010
21:00
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E9Donald Glover
Donald Glover outlines the strategic use of racial slurs during an argument, warns against taking advice from Tracy Morgan and details the anatomy of a black nerd.
03/19/2010
21:01
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E10Jon Dore
Jon Dore talks about his love of practical jokes, suggests words to avoid in conversation and describes his attempt to throw out a garbage pail.
03/19/2010
20:59
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E11Rachel Feinstein
Rachel Feinstein discusses her mom's quirky style, details what it's like to hang out with her drunk friends and recalls an awkward exchange with a stranger.
03/26/2010
21:04
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E12The Sklar Brothers
The Sklar Brothers (Randy and Jason) talk about famous twins in the news and express their disdain for unrealistic fairy tales.
03/26/2010
21:00
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E13Rory Albanese
Rory Albanese talks about traveling in Europe, naming body parts and Americans who have a New Jersey attitude.
04/02/2010
21:00
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E14Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer gives advice on how to use Facebook and surviving the attractiveness of people from Miami.
04/02/2010
21:00
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E15Matt Braunger
Matt Braunger lays out his pornography rule, then celebrates his enjoyment of Halloween and overly literate athletes.
04/09/2010
21:04
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E16Mo Mandel
Mo Mandel weighs in on the showbiz culture in Los Angeles, describes his bizarre massage experience and talks about this trip to Africa.
04/09/2010
21:00
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E17Bret Ernst
Bret Ernst describes going to clubs with his Italian friends and explains why men shouldn't dress up for Halloween.
04/16/2010
21:03
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E19Eliot Chang
Eliot Chang explains why he's not offended by women with Asian fetishes, bemoans Facebook culture and wonders why he's still single.
04/23/2010
21:04
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E20Mike DeStefano
Mike DeStefano advises young people to stay in school, explains why he doesn't apologize and reveals why he doesn't like New York City cab drivers
04/23/2010
21:00
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E21Ryan Stout
Ryan Stout describes his favorite type of laugh and explains why he volunteers his time with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
04/30/2010
21:04
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E23Andy Kindler
Andy Kindler explains how he would write horoscopes, describes combining vices in Amsterdam and questions a wildlife sign in England.
05/07/2010
21:05
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E24Jeff Dye
Jeff Dye talks about what kind of drug he would choose to do at the gym, recounts his mother's boring stories and explains why riding Splash Mountain is awkward.
05/07/2010
21:00
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E1Tom Segura
Tom Segura does his best to understand the reality show "I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant" and describes the worst thing about visiting Atlantic City.
01/21/2011
20:59
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E2Michael Kosta
Michael Kosta explains why moms should cancel their Facebook accounts, laments his date with a vegan and blames his brother for giving him a bad nickname.
01/21/2011
21:00
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E4Chelsea Peretti
Chelsea Peretti confesses her love for mid-coital jokes and admits to having a very specific romantic type.
01/28/2011
