Comedy Central Presents

S14 • E1
Tony RockTony Rock talks about a noteworthy strip club experience in Iowa, legalizing marijuana, and the difference between men and women when they get sick after a night of partying.02/19/2010
S14 • E2
Doug WilliamsDoug Williams thinks the end times are here, proposes expiration dates for marriage licenses, and talks about lying on job applications.02/19/2010
S14 • E4
Pete HolmesPete Holmes investigates a government conspiracy called Facebook and studies the presidential potential of YouTube commenters.02/26/2010
S14 • E22
Myq KaplanMyq Kaplan talks about cheating death, explains why he won't ask the audience questions and imagines science fiction in ancient Greece.03/02/2010
S14 • E5
Rob RiggleRob Riggle describes the nightmare that is a football stadium men's room, why he loathes the elderly and how conversations with his best friend make him look awful.03/05/2010
S14 • E6
Jon LajoieJon Lajoie sings about being an average guy, creates an anthem for stoners and debuts a modern birthday song.03/05/2010
S14 • E7
Julian McCulloughJulian McCullough ponders what's inside women's purses, reveals his fears of becoming a cat lady and explains why he won't buy curtains.03/12/2010
S14 • E8
Shane MaussShane Mauss talks about his plan to deter burglars from robbing him, freak accidents at Six Flags and questionable figures of speech.03/12/2010
S14 • E9
Donald GloverDonald Glover outlines the strategic use of racial slurs during an argument, warns against taking advice from Tracy Morgan and details the anatomy of a black nerd.03/19/2010
S14 • E10
Jon DoreJon Dore talks about his love of practical jokes, suggests words to avoid in conversation and describes his attempt to throw out a garbage pail.03/19/2010