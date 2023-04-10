RENO 911!
Ride along as Reno's finest are back to fight crimes (and occasionally commit them) on a new season.
- 21:32Sign In to Watch
S8 • E11
The Hills Have OwlsDangle denies any wrongdoing when his innocence is called into question by investigators revisiting the mysterious accidental death of his ex-wife, Deb.10/04/2023
- 21:32Sign In to Watch
S8 • E10
Dangle's Mike Pence Challenge CoinThe deputies find a creative way to pass their physical fitness test, Dangle searches for a treasured commemorative coin, and Wiegel flirts with a widower at the cemetery.10/04/2023
- 21:12Sign In to Watch
S8 • E9
Woody's AdventureDeclan tries getting into shape to avoid desk duty, Dangle meets a self-proclaimed time traveler in lockup, and a fraternity abducts Woody, the department's speed enforcement mannequin.10/04/2023
- 21:33Sign In to Watch
S8 • E8
Beige Lives Matter?Dangle and Wiegel film a PSA requesting sympathy for the police, Junior gets carried away while scaring kids straight, and the officers reflect during a station lockdown.09/27/2023
- 21:32Sign In to Watch
S8 • E7
Dangle's Retirement PlanDangle and Cindy sign up for a ballroom competition to save for retirement, Jones and Rizzo go undercover to bust an organ dealer, and an unruly bachelorette party tests the officers.09/27/2023
- 21:27Sign In to Watch
S8 • E6
Haunted HayrideThe sheriffs bring a junior deputy to an unexpected crime scene, Wiegel takes a new station photo, and the deputies teach kids about the dangers of drunk driving with a haunted hayride.09/20/2023
- 21:32Sign In to Watch
S8 • E5
Clemmy's PrestigeThe sheriffs beautify the station after it gets vandalized, Johnson and her twin sister revisit their past, and Dangle and Junior reap the benefits of a drug bust.09/20/2023
- 21:32Sign In to Watch
S8 • E4
Law Enforcement Mini Fun FestDangle and Junior bust a teen for smoking, the deputies compete against a rival law enforcement agency for charity, and Mayor Hernandez campaigns while under house arrest.09/13/2023
- 21:32Sign In to Watch
S8 • E3
JonesteenthJones stages a one-man show for Juneteenth, Dangle introduces an elite bicycle-mounted riot response unit, and Wiegel, Johnson and Kimball make a religious cat calendar.09/13/2023
- 21:32Sign In to Watch
S8 • E2
Bad Lieutenant WomanThe deputies meet Lieutenant Donna Fritzgibbons from the Sparks Sheriff's Department and are subjected to her evaluation practices, and Jones and Garcia respond to a bogus 911 call.09/06/2023
- 21:32
S8 • E1
DefundedThe department gets defunded, the deputies deal with stolen toilet paper, Dangle and Junior visit Ted Nugent's compound, and Jones and Wiegel field grievances from the local ACLU chapter.09/06/2023