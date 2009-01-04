RENO 911!
- 21:30
S6 • E1
Training DayJones adjusts to his new partner's unorthodox style, and Wiegel and Williams enjoy some surprisingly delicious racist wines.04/01/2009
- 21:31
S6 • E2
Extradition to Thailand!Junior and Jones reap the benefits that come from extraditing a murderer, and Dangle and Rizzo receive a surprise crash course in surgery.04/08/2009
- 21:29
S6 • E3
Digging with the MurdererDangle and Williams haggle with a serial killer to get him to reveal where he buried his victims.04/15/2009
- 21:30
S6 • E4
Dangle's Murder Mystery, Pt. 1Dangle invites the gang to a Reno's Sierra Historical Society dinner -- and a murder.04/22/2009
- 20:59
S6 • E5
Dangle's Murder Mystery, Pt. 2Who murdered Debbie Dangle, and how does her death tie into the deputies' sordid past?04/29/2009
- 21:15
S6 • E6
We Don't Want the PopeThe deputies provide the pope's advance scouting team with an extensive tour of Reno's seedy side.05/06/2009
- 21:00
S6 • E7
VHS Transfer Memory LaneRizzo and Wiegel pervert-proof the Washoe County Library computers.05/13/2009
- 21:24
S6 • E8
Helping Mayor HernandezWhen Mayor Hernandez calls for help, the Sheriff's Department leaps into action, even if he just needs to get rid of a violent prostitute in his hotel room.05/20/2009
- 21:30
S6 • E9
Getaway TrailerWiegel and Rizzo get to know each other better while trapped in a fleeing criminal's mobile home.05/27/2009
- 13:14
S6 • E10
Stoner JesusA drug-addled touring company of "Jesus Christ Superstar" causes trouble in Reno.06/03/2009