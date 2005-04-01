The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart and The Best F#@king News Team Ever report on all the news you really need.
- 02:18S10Mess O'Potamia - Running Exit PollMillions of "I Voted Today" pins to double as U.S. armor.01/04/2005
- 00:36S10Moment of Zen - The MaldivesStar Jones survived the tsunami.01/04/2005
- 03:27S10Headlines - Relief PitchersTsunamis make the president crazy.01/04/2005
- 05:06S10News to ThemRob Corddry shows kids how to drive news into your skull.01/04/2005
- 02:15S10God Blesses?How far up your own ass do you have to be?01/04/2005
- 05:18S10Paul GiamattiPaul Giamatti has bulges in strange places01/04/2005
- 00:13S10Moment of Zen - Prayer in the HouseSenators pray in Congress.01/05/2005
- 05:27S10Don CheadleDon Cheadle was warned that his role in "Hotel Rwanda" was going to Will Smith.01/05/2005
- 02:50S10109th Congress BeginsIt is amazing how much the Republicans in Congress can get done without opposition.01/05/2005
- 04:18S10HomonausicHomonausic Ed Heeney is enough to make any woman heteronausic.01/05/2005
- 05:11S10Headlines - Congress Back in Session!A political system that encourages legacies is hilarious.01/05/2005
- 01:30S10Intro - Ashlee SimpsonAshlee Simpson can't sing.01/05/2005