The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart and The Best F#@king News Team Ever report on all the news you really need.
- 01:10S4 E1This Just In - Crippled: Believe It or Not!The money the UCLA football players saved in parking was used to buy binders for their Cliff Notes.07/12/1999
- 02:14S4 E1Headlines - Snatched VictoryJon Stewart respects the women soccer players jumping all over each other.07/12/1999
- 00:10S4 E1Moment of Zen - BullA man rides a mechanical bull.07/12/1999
- 00:57S4 E1Nose For News"The Daily Show" is back after a week off.07/12/1999
- 04:28S4 E1Adam ArkinAdam Arkin talks about marriage in legal terms.07/12/1999
- 00:51S4 E1Recap - 7/12/99Jon Stewart ends the show and recaps the top stories of the night.07/12/1999
- 02:25S4 E1Public Excess - The Actor, The Singer, The Funny ManRich Brown presents the finest in public access programming.07/12/1999
- 01:16S4 E1Other News - Piece OutThe NAACP is trying to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the NYPD street crime division.07/12/1999
- 01:09S4 E1Hot Annul ActionMick Jagger is single again and has returned David Bowie's number to his speed dial.07/12/1999
- 00:11S4 E2Moment of Zen - Iranian ProtestIranian women protest.07/13/1999
- 01:56S4 E2God Stuff - Skull CrushingGod can be a harsh mistress and a rotten hairdresser.07/13/1999
- 04:12S4 E2Miss PiggyJon Stewart has extraordinary eyes and they move.07/13/1999