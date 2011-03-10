The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
- 04:15S17The Amazing Racism - Geographical BigotryWyatt Cenac reports on America's racially charged geographic names.10/03/2011
- 00:20S17Moment of Zen - Gretchen Carlson on Roseanne BarrGretchen Carlson dismisses celebrities' opinions, unless they're guests.10/03/2011
- 05:57S17Thomas FriedmanThomas Friedman talks about America's past and the challenges of adapting to a changing economy.10/03/2011
- 02:42S17Assassination of Anwar Al-AwlakiBarack Obama rains targeted death from the sky on the "Internet bin Laden."10/03/2011
- 04:32S17Mexed OutJason Jones takes his message to the streets of Mexico to get America's Mexicans back.10/03/2011
- 03:04S17The Amazing RacismNews of Rick Perry's hunting camp breaks, and Herman Cain utters its unspeakable name.10/03/2011
- 07:47S17Exclusive - Michael Lewis Extended Interview Pt. 2Michael Lewis discusses the problems caused by Europe's unification.10/04/2011
- 04:55S17Indecision 2012 - The Great Right Hope - The Manchurian Candi-DadTo win the GOP nomination, Mitt Romney has to convince Republican voters he's not Mitt Romney.10/04/2011
- 03:46S17Indecision 2012 - The Great Right Hope - Not Chris Christie's TimeChris Christie continues to answer the media's ridiculous questions.10/04/2011
- 06:37S17Michael LewisMichael Lewis discusses touring Europe to research his book "Boomerang."10/04/2011
- 06:46S17Exclusive - Michael Lewis Extended Interview Pt. 1Michael Lewis describes his adventures as a financial disaster tourist.10/04/2011
- 00:40S17Moment of Zen - Lara Spencer TrappedLara Spencer can't find her way out of ABC's studio to get to William Shatner.10/04/2011