The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

- 03:10S6Condit ErrMatt Walsh believes that a scene from "Mandingo" proves his point on the missing Chandra Levy.07/09/2001
- 04:31S6Headlines - National Lampoon's VacationCongressman Gary Condit is almost "too not a suspect" in the disappearance of Chandra Levy.07/09/2001
- 06:11S6Sean HayesSean Hayes confirms that the woman from the "Weakest Link" is a robot.07/09/2001
- 01:02S6Intro - Battlefield Worst"Battlefield Earth" was a terrible film but Jon Stewart is hopeful for the sequel.07/09/2001
- 00:12S6Moment of Zen - ConcernPresident George W. Bush is concerned about extremism.07/09/2001
- 03:05S6Ad Nauseam - Sex SellsCute animals having sex solves several problems for advertisers.07/09/2001
- 01:53S6Other News - See B.S.It looks like the "Tiffany Network" is starting to live up to its trashy, stripper name07/10/2001
- 05:51S6Spice GirlsVictoria Beckham's baby doesn't look like a Cyclops. How odd.07/10/2001
- 03:10S6Lord Viper ScorpionCBS should leave the explicit content on the Internet business to the experts.07/10/2001
- 04:06S6Headlines - Ding DongPresident Bush misses questions one and two on the citizenship exam.07/10/2001
- 03:36S6Stealing BootyIf you find yourself in a looting situation, remember to stay away from the sales aisle.07/10/2001
- 00:17S6Moment of Zen - Right Hand Up PleasePresident Bush messes up Pledge of Allegiance protocol.07/10/2001