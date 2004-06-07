The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart and The Best F#@king News Team Ever report on all the news you really need.
- 02:28S9Today's Dictator On TrialBy sheer force of habit, a judge orders himself executed for defying President Hussein.07/06/2004
- 02:27S9You, Your Health & You - CreaturesBehold! Leeches and rats are two of the disgusting creatures working for a healthier you.07/06/2004
- 03:07S9It's Edwards!Kerry's choice of Edwards cements his position as a flip-flopper.07/06/2004
- 05:50S9Ralph NaderRalph Nader is mad as hell and he's not going to take it anymore.07/06/2004
- 00:42S9Colbert Hosts!Stephen Colbert to ask Ralph Nader Ralph Nader-related questions07/06/2004
- 04:40S9Veep TownKerry announces Edwards without Edwards.07/06/2004
- 00:15S9Moment of Zen - John Edwards in DiapersKerry thinks John Edwards was still wearing diapers in 1969.07/06/2004
- 00:15S9Moment of Zen - Colin Powell SingsColin Powell sings and dances.07/07/2004
- 04:55S9Dislike MikeFinally, someone is protecting America from Michael Moore.07/07/2004
- 02:34S9Kerry Edwards TicketThe Kerry/Edwards pairing is a good one, for now.07/07/2004
- 04:56S9Headlines - Veep ImpactJohn Kerry and John Edwards make their first public appearance as a team.07/07/2004
- 06:23S9Will FerrellWill Ferrell and Jon chat about the German birthing technique and Will's new movie.07/07/2004