The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

- 07:22S11George PackerJournalist George Packer talks about his new book, "The Assassins' Gate: America in Iraq."01/04/2006
- 05:09S11Headlines - This Is Wire TapIf somebody from Al Qaeda is calling you, President Bush would like to know why.01/04/2006
- 00:09S11Moment of Zen - Easy WiretapA 1950's wiretapping advertisement.01/04/2006
- 03:38S11Wiretap DanceHasn't the Bush administration earned the right to be trusted on things like domestic spying?01/04/2006
- 03:03S11Headlines - Plea CircusLobbyist Jack Abramoff's guilty plea brings the White Man v. Native American score to 17,982 to 1.01/04/2006
- 05:45S11Headlines - Braked AlaskaSenators Ted Stevens and Robert Byrd have a good ol' fashioned coot-off.01/05/2006
- 04:22S11Spear PressureJason Jones accuses the humane society of anti-Stone Age prejudice.01/05/2006
- 01:53S11Sharon HospitalizedEd Helms worries about the implications of Ariel Sharon's coma.01/05/2006
- 00:21S11Moment of Zen - CootsSenators Ted Stevens and Robert Byrd face off on the Senate floor.01/05/2006
- 04:50S11Pierce BrosnanPierce Brosnan scares Jon with his facial hair and darkly comic sensibility.01/05/2006
- 02:28S11Headlines - Dividing God's LandJon says woe to any prime minister of Israel who likes knishes.01/05/2006
- 02:11S11Muy CorajeRob Corddry believes that Mr. Harry Belafonte be bananas.01/09/2006