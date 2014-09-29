The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart and The Best F#@king News Team Ever report on all the news you really need.
- 00:15S20Moment of Zen - The Panties ExpertDetroit Fox News anchor Jay Towers misunderstands his co-anchor's love for peonies.09/29/2014
- 07:55S20Exclusive - Hadi al-Bahra Extended Interview Pt. 1Hadi al-Bahra discusses the Syrian National Coalition's fight for democracy.09/29/2014
- 04:58S20The Warm UltimatumJon devises a plan to combat climate change involving One Direction's Harry Styles.09/29/2014
- 08:56S20Chatty Chatty Bomb BombCongress avoids calling itself back into session to debate military action against ISIS.09/29/2014
- 07:40S20Exclusive - Hadi al-Bahra Extended Interview Pt. 2Syrian opposition leader Hadi al-Bahra shares the book that resulted from the #100000Names project.09/29/2014
- 06:41S20Hadi al-BahraHadi al-Bahra describes Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad's relationship with the terrorist group ISIS.09/29/2014
- 04:03S20America's Next Top ModiIndia may have found its Ronald Reagan in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.09/30/2014
- 00:12S20Moment of Zen - Reload with TruthSarah Palin states that the White House is located at 1400 Pennsylvania Avenue.09/30/2014
- 07:14S20Ben AffleckBen Affleck discusses filming "Gone Girl" and his upcoming role in "Batman v Superman."09/30/2014
- 09:18S20How a Bill Becomes an AdThe least productive Congress in history prepares to enter midterm elections.09/30/2014
- 03:23S20Germs of EngagementThe first confirmed case of Ebola in the U.S. has the media in a panic.10/01/2014
- 07:58S20The ShoddyguardThe Secret Service comes under scrutiny for its handling of an intruder at the White House.10/01/2014