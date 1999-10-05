Comedy Central Presents
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 20:59Sign in to Watch
S2 • E10
Patton OswaltPatton Oswalt gripes about watching old movies in L.A., explains why all medical videos are shocking and reveals why he got thrown out of the Anne Frank House.05/10/1999
- 22:03Sign in to Watch
S2 • E11
Elvira KurtElvira Kurt recalls how perilous playgrounds used to be, wonders why toothbrushes need to keep evolving and encourages adults to embrace their obstinate inner-child.05/28/1999
- 20:59Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Kevin NealonKevin Nealon talks about getting his first computer, maps his travels across America and reflects on his marriage.05/29/1999
- 22:04Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Margaret SmithMargaret Smith shares her thoughts about comfortable underwear, out-of-control body piercings and overpriced sperm.06/05/1999
- 22:04Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Mark CurryMark Curry offers tips on how to play it cool around cops and describes his awkward experimentation with spanking.06/12/1999
- 22:00Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Greg ProopsGreg Proops discusses overworked Americans, New York City's fanciest Mexican restaurant, and the stark differences between the U.S. and Canada.06/19/1999
- 21:05Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
Hugh FinkHugh Fink describes Texan hospitality, reveals his fear of sarcastic waiters and gives a violin performance inspired by Jimi Hendrix.06/26/1999
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Kevin MeaneyKevin Meaney explains how he botched an atomic bomb drill as a child and reveals his ancestral link to Mr. Potato Head.07/03/1999
- 22:00Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Dave AttellDave Attell describes his Jack Daniel's blackouts, gripes about not being able to smoke inside anymore and defends masturbation.07/10/1999
- 21:05Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
Mario CantoneMario Cantone explains his hatred for actor-director Roberto Benigni, his ongoing obsession with the Menendez brothers and his feelings about Italians living in L.A.07/17/1999