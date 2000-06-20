Comedy Central Presents

- 22:04Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
Jeremy HotzJeremy Hotz discusses cheating at Battleship, describes the horrors of men's locker rooms and shares his feelings about his nose.06/20/2000
S3 • E4
Dane CookDane Cook knows what everyone is thinking at the DMV, considers the consequences of teleportation and imagines the invention of giving someone the middle finger.06/27/2000
S3 • E5
Kathleen MadiganKathleen Madigan describes how she spends her excessive amount of free time and shares her thoughts on alien abductions.07/04/2000
S3 • E6
Jim GaffiganJim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.07/11/2000
S3 • E7
Dom IrreraDom Irrera gives his take on his shrinking grandmother, the perils of honesty and partying with Irish people.07/18/2000
S3 • E9
Stephen LynchStephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.08/01/2000
S3 • E10
Greg GiraldoGreg Giraldo gives his no-holds-barred take on disgusting strip clubs, American idiocy and his wife's first pregnancy.08/08/2000
S3 • E13
Johnny SanchezJohnny Sanchez deals with the challenges of being both a third-generation immigrant and a short guy looking for romance.08/31/2000
S3 • E14
Brian ReganBrian Regan discusses the serving size of Fig Newtons, weird food combinations and the effectiveness of his yoga workout routine.09/07/2000
S3 • E15
Judy GoldJudy Gold describes her unusual "Law & Order" gig and puts her chronic nasal problems to good use.09/14/2000